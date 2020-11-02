Bunge (NYSE:BG) PT Raised to $67.00

Bunge (NYSE:BG) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bunge from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bunge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $56.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Bunge has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $60.50.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.67%.

In other Bunge news, Director Vinita Bali purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.17 per share, with a total value of $55,404.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,672 shares in the company, valued at $446,556.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

