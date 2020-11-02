Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is primarily engaged in the production, grading, packing and sale of fresh shell eggs, including conventional, cage-free, organic and nutritionally-enhanced eggs. The Company, which is headquartered in Jackson, Mississippi, is the largest producer and distributor of fresh shell eggs in the United States and sells the majority of its shell eggs in states across the southwestern, southeastern, mid-western and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cal-Maine Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.33.

CALM stock opened at $38.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.01. Cal-Maine Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $292.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, CEO Adolphus B. Baker sold 5,520,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $215,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,245,577. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Jean Morris Adams sold 1,380,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $53,820,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALM. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

