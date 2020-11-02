Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Holdings Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 136.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,794 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of Cameco worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Cameco by 329.2% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,811,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,991,645 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cameco by 40.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 14,961,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345,785 shares in the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP raised its position in Cameco by 18.3% during the second quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 10,188,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,685 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,443,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Cameco by 27.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,057,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,588,000 after acquiring an additional 866,653 shares in the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $9.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.37. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $12.33.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.76 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium property is the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada.

