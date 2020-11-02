Canaccord Genuity Boosts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $170.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Etsy from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.45.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $121.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.09 and a 200-day moving average of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.66, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Etsy has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 35.91%. On average, research analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, Director Margaret Mary Smyth sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $100,555.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,993.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raina Moskowitz sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $158,242.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,170.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,639 shares of company stock worth $32,044,912. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,921,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,304,000 after buying an additional 127,428 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Etsy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after buying an additional 924,200 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 111.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,330,000 after buying an additional 526,972 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 8,694.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 986,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,689,000 after buying an additional 974,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 857,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,043,000 after buying an additional 34,311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

Featured Article: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.