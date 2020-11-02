Canaccord Genuity Lowers CAE (NYSE:CAE) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America cut CAE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CAE from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CAE from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.63.

CAE opened at $17.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. CAE has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $31.56.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $397.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.56 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Equities analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 61.9% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 63.8% in the second quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 18,109 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CAE in the third quarter worth $294,000. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

