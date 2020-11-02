Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3,915.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Canadian National Railway by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNI opened at $99.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.70. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $112.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Several research firms have commented on CNI. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

