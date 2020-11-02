Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (CU) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.435 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of TSE:CU opened at C$31.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.15, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61. Canadian Utilities Limited has a one year low of C$25.25 and a one year high of C$42.97.

Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) (TSE:CU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$740.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.0999999 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CSFB set a C$37.50 price target on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Utilities Limited (CU.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.75.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, and distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

