Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Cancom SE (COK.F) (ETR:COK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €52.83 ($62.16).

Get Cancom SE (COK.F) alerts:

Shares of Cancom SE (COK.F) stock opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 40.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.70. Cancom SE has a 1 year low of €31.20 ($36.71) and a 1 year high of €59.05 ($69.47).

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom SE (COK.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.