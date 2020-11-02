CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

PRTS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarParts.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Small Cap Consu reiterated a buy rating on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Friday, August 7th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of CarParts.com in a research note on Monday, August 31st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CarParts.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarParts.com has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

NASDAQ:PRTS opened at $12.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $600.50 million, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.74. CarParts.com has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $16.44.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.97%. The firm had revenue of $118.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarParts.com will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, CMO Houman Akhavan acquired 4,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 194,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,724.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Alfredo Gomez acquired 3,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.84 per share, with a total value of $44,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 126,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,007.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 16,130 shares of company stock valued at $202,027 and have sold 150,000 shares valued at $1,931,200. Company insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CarParts.com during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CarParts.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.