CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the information technology services provider on Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

CDW has raised its dividend payment by 162.2% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $122.60 on Monday. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.96 and a 200 day moving average of $114.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.18. CDW had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 94.36%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.67.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

