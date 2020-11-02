CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $393,706.00

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Coinsuper and RightBTC. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $393,706.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.49 or 0.03948112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00224003 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00026098 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, RightBTC, Coinsuper and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.