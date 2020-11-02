Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 193,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Voit & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voit & Company LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 43,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 6,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Chevron to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.48.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.65 on Monday, reaching $72.15. The stock had a trading volume of 344,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,167,721. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $122.94. The company has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.