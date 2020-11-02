Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Grandview Asset Management LLC

Grandview Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,429,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 29,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 105.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 53,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 27,185 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 11.3% during the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 146,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.48.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.81. The stock had a trading volume of 188,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,167,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $529,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.