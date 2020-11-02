City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “City Holding Company is a multi-bank holding company that provides diversified financial products and services to consumers and local businesses. “

CHCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised City from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised City from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.88.

City stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. City has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $83.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.38.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.36. City had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $54.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.05 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that City will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. City’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of City in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of City by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

