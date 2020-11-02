Close Asset Management Ltd Buys 931 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,925,320 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,131,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,445 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 1,394,710 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,366,000 after purchasing an additional 822,504 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,884 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 64,861 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays raised their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $47.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.64.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.