Close Asset Management Ltd Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,658 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after buying an additional 774,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,246,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,116,000 after purchasing an additional 961,864 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 377,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,281,000 after purchasing an additional 13,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 78.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $53.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.09. The stock has a market cap of $75.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.47.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,160,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $64,495,548.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,112.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $12,939,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $706,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,876,741 shares of company stock worth $104,281,881. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

