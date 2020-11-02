Close Asset Management Ltd Has $20.60 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,335,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,541,000 after purchasing an additional 71,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,814,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,923,000 after purchasing an additional 340,937 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,213,596 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,715,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,860,000 after purchasing an additional 40,159 shares during the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 target price (up from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,781.20.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,630.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,516.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,467.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,102.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,733.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 517 shares in the company, valued at $795,295.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142 shares of company stock worth $213,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

