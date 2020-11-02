Close Asset Management Ltd Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 183.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $262.00 price objective (up from $255.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $253.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.62.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $191.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $65.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.86 and its 200 day moving average is $198.38.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

