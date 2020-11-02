Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 51,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $3,256,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 334,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI stock opened at $76.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.84. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATVI shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.25.

In other Activision Blizzard news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.