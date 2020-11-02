Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 300 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.47.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $104.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.83.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total value of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

