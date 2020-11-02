Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CHRS. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Coherus Biosciences from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

CHRS opened at $16.67 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. Coherus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $23.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.85.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. Coherus Biosciences had a return on equity of 139.51% and a net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $96,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $116,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,144 shares of company stock valued at $307,786. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,737,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 206.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 903,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,654,000 after buying an additional 608,983 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,096,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,591,000 after buying an additional 102,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Coherus Biosciences by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter.

Coherus Biosciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

