Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) PT Raised to $90.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.04% from the company’s previous close.

CL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.31.

NYSE CL traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,910. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $3,137,058.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,994 shares of company stock valued at $19,678,851 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 116,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 411,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

