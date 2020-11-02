Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,729 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 1.5% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $99,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,273,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.63. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $81.09. The company has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 559.34% and a net margin of 16.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total transaction of $3,273,143.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,496. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 401 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $30,993.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,217.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.