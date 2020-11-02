Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Position Increased by Bp Plc

Bp Plc increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,364 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $18,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 212,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 32,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 41,386 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $3,137,058.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 42,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.52, for a total value of $3,273,143.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 89,800 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,994 shares of company stock worth $19,678,851. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CL traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.31. 113,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,273,910. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $58.49 and a one year high of $81.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average is $74.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 559.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

CL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

