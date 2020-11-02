Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 499.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 36,218 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,740,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,240,000 after buying an additional 220,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM opened at $154.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

