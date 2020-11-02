Colorado Capital Management Inc. Has $189,000 Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $75.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.