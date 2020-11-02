Colorado Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Colorado Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 566.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture stock opened at $216.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $247.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,096 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.75, for a total transaction of $249,614.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,413,162. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,762 shares of company stock worth $8,427,740 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Accenture from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

