Comparing Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Varian Medical Systems (NASDAQ:VAR)

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) and Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Zynex and Varian Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 0 0 N/A Varian Medical Systems 3 5 1 0 1.78

Varian Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $148.28, suggesting a potential downside of 14.06%. Given Varian Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Varian Medical Systems is more favorable than Zynex.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zynex and Varian Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $45.47 million 9.59 $9.49 million $0.28 44.82 Varian Medical Systems $3.23 billion 4.87 $291.90 million $4.63 37.27

Varian Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Zynex. Varian Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and Varian Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 18.08% 50.67% 35.56% Varian Medical Systems 8.82% 19.68% 8.45%

Risk and Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Varian Medical Systems has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.6% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Zynex shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Varian Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Varian Medical Systems beats Zynex on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device. The company also supplies electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body and batteries for use in electrotherapy products; and distributes Comfortrac for cervical traction, JetStream for hot/cold therapy, and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it offers blood volume monitor, a non-invasive medical device for monitoring central blood volume for use in operating and recovery rooms to detect blood loss during surgery and internal bleeding during recovery. The company provides its products for use in pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. Zynex, Inc. sells its products through direct sales force primarily in the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates in Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment. Its products include linear accelerators, brachytherapy after loaders, treatment accessories, and quality assurance software; and information management, treatment planning, image processing, clinical knowledge exchange, patient care management, decision-making support, and practice management software. This segment serves university research and community hospitals, private and governmental institutions, healthcare agencies, physicians' offices, medical oncology practices, radiotherapy centers, and cancer care clinics. The Proton Solutions segment designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services products and systems for delivering proton therapy for the treatment of cancer. The company has a strategic agreement with Siemens AG; partnership agreement with The National University Cancer Institute; and a strategic collaboration with Telix Pharmaceuticals for advanced prostate imaging. Varian Medical Systems was formerly known as Varian Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Varian Medical Systems, Inc. in April 1999. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

