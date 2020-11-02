ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,513,367 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,438 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 0.14% of ConocoPhillips worth $49,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $1.44 on Monday, reaching $30.06. 442,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,898,918. The company has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.56. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

