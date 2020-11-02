Contrasting Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) & American Eagle Outfitters (OTCMKTS:AEO)

Stage Stores (OTCMKTS:SSINQ) and American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stage Stores and American Eagle Outfitters’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stage Stores $1.58 billion 0.00 -$87.71 million N/A N/A American Eagle Outfitters $4.31 billion 0.54 $191.26 million $1.48 9.45

American Eagle Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than Stage Stores.

Risk & Volatility

Stage Stores has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Eagle Outfitters has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Stage Stores and American Eagle Outfitters, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stage Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A American Eagle Outfitters 0 8 10 0 2.56

American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus price target of $15.06, indicating a potential upside of 7.69%. Given American Eagle Outfitters’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Eagle Outfitters is more favorable than Stage Stores.

Profitability

This table compares Stage Stores and American Eagle Outfitters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stage Stores N/A N/A N/A American Eagle Outfitters -4.86% -0.22% -0.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.2% of Stage Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of Stage Stores shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of American Eagle Outfitters shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stage Stores beats American Eagle Outfitters on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc. operates specialty department stores primarily in small towns and rural communities in the United States. The company sells moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods through its department stores, off-price stores, and e-commerce Website, as well as through private label credit card and loyalty programs. As of September 17, 2019, it operated 625 BEALLS, GOODY'S, PALAIS ROYAL, PEEBLES, and STAGE specialty department stores; and 158 GORDMANS off-price stores. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. On May 10, 2020, Stage Stores, Inc., along with its affiliate, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on August 14, 2020.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women. In addition, it offers sports apparel under the Tailgate brand; and menswear products under the Todd Snyder New York brand name. As of February 1, 2020, it operated approximately 940 American Eagle stores, 148 Aerie stand-alone stores, 5 Tailgate stores, and two Todd Snyder stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and Hong Kong. It also ships to 81 countries through its Websites; and offers its merchandise at 217 locations operated by licensees in 24 countries, as well as provides products through its Websites ae.com, aerie.com, and ToddSnyder.com. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

