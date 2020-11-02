Corsair Gaming, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on November 2nd (NASDAQ:CRSR)

Corsair Gaming’s (NASDAQ:CRSR) quiet period will end on Monday, November 2nd. Corsair Gaming had issued 14,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 23rd. The total size of the offering was $238,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During Corsair Gaming’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

CRSR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

CRSR opened at $24.04 on Monday. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60.

In other news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

