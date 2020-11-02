Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Lifted by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 2.3% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $5,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $995,407,000 after acquiring an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,582,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $547,148,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COST stock opened at $359.65 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $358.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.34. The stock has a market cap of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $384.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

COST has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $368.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

