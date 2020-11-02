Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,494 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,077,579 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,662,043,000 after buying an additional 551,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,366,481 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $959,885,000 after acquiring an additional 115,213 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,282,895 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $995,407,000 after purchasing an additional 206,856 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,086,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,582,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,804,518 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $547,148,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares in the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total value of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total value of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,562,912.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,804 shares of company stock worth $5,460,267 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COST stock traded up $6.16 on Monday, hitting $363.78. The stock had a trading volume of 47,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,796. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $358.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $328.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $271.28 and a 1 year high of $384.87.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

