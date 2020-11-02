Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €66.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) (ETR:1COV) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro AG (1COV.F) in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Covestro AG (1COV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €47.71 ($56.13).

ETR 1COV opened at €40.97 ($48.20) on Thursday. Covestro AG has a 1-year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1-year high of €47.17 ($55.49). The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

