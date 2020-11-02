Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) a €9.20 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.41) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.28 ($10.92).

ETR ENI opened at €6.01 ($7.07) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion and a PE ratio of -2.47. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a one year high of €14.40 ($16.94). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is €8.04.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

