Credit Suisse Group Cuts Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) Price Target to $85.00

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $89.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EHC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.53.

Encompass Health has a one year low of $40.86 and a one year high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

