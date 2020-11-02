Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €6.00 Price Target for Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK)

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Warburg Research set a €8.10 ($9.53) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.70 ($7.88).

Shares of FRA:DBK opened at €7.90 ($9.30) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €7.62. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a fifty-two week high of €18.49 ($21.75).

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

