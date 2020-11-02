Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Piper Sandler

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Shares of CRSP opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.86. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $111.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $5,550,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares in the company, valued at $60,382,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,069 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 12.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 35.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit