Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Piper Sandler

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $107.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.56.

Shares of CRSP opened at $91.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.86. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $111.90.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.51, for a total transaction of $5,550,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $2,315,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 651,940 shares in the company, valued at $60,382,682.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,000 shares of company stock worth $12,064,743 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 30.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,457,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,069 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 12.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 35.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 30.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

