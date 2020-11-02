Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $7.30 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.53.

Get Criteo alerts:

CRTO stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. Criteo has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $18.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Criteo had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Criteo will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Criteo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Criteo by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Criteo by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 6,611 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,433 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides an advertising platform for the open Internet in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo AI Engine solutions include lookalike finder, recommendation, and predictive bidding algorithms; bidding engine that executes campaigns based on certain objectives set by its clients; dynamic creative optimization+, which assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in various geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.