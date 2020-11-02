Critical Survey: Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) & CECO Environmental (OTCMKTS:CECE)

Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) and CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

Get Wuhan General Group alerts:

This table compares Wuhan General Group and CECO Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A CECO Environmental 5.15% 12.55% 5.82%

Wuhan General Group has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.1% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.1% of Wuhan General Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of CECO Environmental shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wuhan General Group and CECO Environmental’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wuhan General Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CECO Environmental $341.87 million 0.74 $17.71 million $0.59 12.00

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than Wuhan General Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wuhan General Group and CECO Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wuhan General Group 0 0 0 0 N/A CECO Environmental 0 0 4 0 3.00

CECO Environmental has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.18%. Given CECO Environmental’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CECO Environmental is more favorable than Wuhan General Group.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats Wuhan General Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wuhan General Group

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness. The company offers its products for medical applications, including cancer, mental disorders, chronic pain, and others. Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems. Its products and services include dampers and diverters, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, cyclonic technology, thermal oxidizers, filtration systems, scrubbers, and fluid handling equipment, as well as plant engineering services and engineered design build fabrication. The company markets its products and services to natural gas processors, transmission and distribution companies, refineries, power generators, boiler manufacturers, compressor manufacturers, metals and minerals, industrial manufacturing, and engineering and construction companies. CECO Environmental Corp. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Wuhan General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wuhan General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.