Crypto Village Accelerator (CVA) Price Hits $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Village Accelerator (CURRENCY:CVA) traded 60.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Crypto Village Accelerator token can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00002451 BTC on exchanges. Crypto Village Accelerator has a total market capitalization of $16.74 million and $1.64 million worth of Crypto Village Accelerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Village Accelerator has traded down 49% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.49 or 0.03948112 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00224003 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00026098 BTC.

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Profile

Crypto Village Accelerator (CRYPTO:CVA) is a token. It launched on October 16th, 2019. Crypto Village Accelerator’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,653,334 tokens. The official website for Crypto Village Accelerator is cryptovillageaccelerator.com

Crypto Village Accelerator Token Trading

Crypto Village Accelerator can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Village Accelerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Village Accelerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Village Accelerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

