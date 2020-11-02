CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the third quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 55.9% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 73.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 36,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $2,773,750.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.54, for a total value of $1,888,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,174 shares in the company, valued at $7,567,143.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX opened at $78.94 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $84.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSX shares. Benchmark raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Argus increased their target price on CSX from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.08.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

