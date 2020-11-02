Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. Has $5.79 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.5% of Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.29, for a total value of $92,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,295.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142 shares of company stock valued at $213,357 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,781.20.

GOOG stock opened at $1,628.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,516.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,467.05. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,733.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1,102.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

