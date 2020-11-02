Dash Hits 24-Hour Volume of $662.73 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Dash has a market capitalization of $649.98 million and $662.73 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for about $66.37 or 0.00495387 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Poloniex, C-Patex and Cryptomate. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00003834 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00039209 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003427 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $171.71 or 0.01281749 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000064 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000025 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Dash

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,793,826 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

