Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Price Up 7.7% This Week

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $312,333.00 worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dawn Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000940 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007416 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00080809 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00208574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00030135 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $159.11 or 0.01179744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00113451 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,468,316 tokens. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

Dawn Protocol Token Trading

