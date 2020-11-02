Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €117.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DHER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €104.08 ($122.45).

Get Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) alerts:

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €98.78 ($116.21) on Thursday. Delivery Hero SE has a 12-month low of €40.47 ($47.61) and a 12-month high of €106.20 ($124.94). The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion and a PE ratio of -20.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of €95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.