Dent (DENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.31 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dent token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Binance, BitForex and CoinBene. Dent has a total market cap of $15.31 million and $438,052.00 worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,903,941,183 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentcoin.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin

Buying and Selling Dent

Dent can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BitForex, Allbit, Lykke Exchange, Coinrail, CoinBene, OKEx, FCoin, Radar Relay, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc, IDEX, Liquid, Cobinhood, WazirX, Binance, Kucoin, Bitbns and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

