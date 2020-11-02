Dether Trading 31.6% Lower This Week (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. Dether has a market capitalization of $500,343.60 and approximately $2,943.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dether has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dether token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dether alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006127 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00028724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $527.52 or 0.03937649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.19 or 0.00225389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00026278 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official website is dether.io . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.