Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $167.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CME Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised CME Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CME Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on CME Group in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a sell rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.29.

CME Group stock opened at $150.72 on Thursday. CME Group has a 52 week low of $131.80 and a 52 week high of $225.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.83. The stock has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.03). CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.39, for a total transaction of $1,323,120.00. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $155,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,234.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,838. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 397.1% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 75.5% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

