Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) Given a €167.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Nov 2nd, 2020

Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Independent Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €152.07 ($178.90).

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €126.35 ($148.65) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion and a PE ratio of 21.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €146.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €151.56. Deutsche Börse AG has a 12-month low of €92.92 ($109.32) and a 12-month high of €170.15 ($200.18).

Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) Company Profile

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through nine segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Securities Trading), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), GSF (Collateral Management), Qontigo (index and analytics business), and Data (data business).

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.F) (ETR:DB1)

Comments


